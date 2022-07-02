Kerala cops arrest P C George for allegedly sexually harassing solar scandal accused

In an unexpected move, Kerala Police Saturday arrested senior politician P C George on charges of sexually harassing a woman who is also an accused in the infamous solar scandal of 2013.

George’s name had never figured in the sex scandal associated with the solar scam. In fact, George was facing a different case after former minister K T Jaleel alleged he had conspired with the woman accused of smuggling gold in order to level allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the government and himself.

The police Saturday summoned George to question him in the case registered against him by Jaleel. It is not immediately known when the woman filed the sexual harassment complaint against George but the police made her a witness in the conspiracy case. She had given a statement before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC.

While being questioned by the police, the security authorities dramatically informed George about the alleged sexual harassment complaint. Subsequently, the city police arrested George under Sections 354 and 354 A of the IPC.

George told the media that he was arrested as a part of a conspiracy by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “He (Vijayan) holds a grudge against me as I did not give any statement against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar scandal.”

George’s son Shone George, who is also a member of the district panchayat in Kottayam, said the allegations against his father are baseless. “The government wanted to divert attention from the latest allegations related to the gold smuggling scandal. The government also wants to divert media attention from the attack on the CPI(M) state headquarters. We would fight it legally,” he said.

The woman had earlier alleged that several Congress leaders, including Chandy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani and a few others had sexually abused her. After the police did not proceed with the complaint, the woman moved a fresh petition to Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a CBI probe into the allegation. She then dropped the name of Jose K Mani, who had by then moved to LDF. Based on the recommendations of the Kerala government, the CBI took over the probe. However, none of them were arrested.