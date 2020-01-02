Kerala plans lodging for solo women travellers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Two days after NITI Aayog rated Kerala as the top state in meeting sustainable development goals, the state government on Wednesday announced a slew of schemes, including some aimed at making public places more women-friendly.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that safe, clean and affordable lodging facilities for women travellers would be made ready in all major towns in the state. The project would be undertaken by local self-governing bodies, he said.

He said about 12,000 public toilets would be constructed across Kerala for men and women. Public toilets were found wanting in many cities and hence this would be implemented in this calendar year, he said.

Also, multi-facility wayside rest house complexes would be constructed and steps are being taken to identify land for this purpose, he said.

Vijayan also said the state government will start a youth leadership academy and added that the culture of working while studying would be brought to Kerala. “Students would be ensured opportunities to work part-time. That culture prevailing in foreign (countries) would be shaped up in Kerala too,’’ he said.

As part of rebuilding the flood-hit state, 37 crore saplings would be planted this year, he said.

