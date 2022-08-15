Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stresses on federal principles, local self governments in his Independence Day speech

August 15, 2022 12:14:32 pm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Independence Day address on Monday said that “we can realise the freedom fighters’ dream as a country that incorporates its rich diversity only by retaining the federal principles”.
After hoisting the flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan received the salute from platoons of uniformed forces.
“We should realise that constitutional values of federalism and secularism, and the themes of equality and independence, were also the dreams of the freedom fighters. It was this perspective, which was imparted to us by reformation values and the independence movement, that helped us defeat communal violence and polarisation,’’ he said.
The chief minister said the most important aspect of Indian nationalism is that the country could go ahead after integrating all languages and cultures. “Only by retaining the federal principles in this country of divergent cultures and lifestyles, we can realise freedom fighters’ dream as a nation that incorporates its diversity,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Delving further on federalism, Vijayan said it is a vital factor for the existence of the country. “We should realise that it is important to have that perspective in the economic sector also. The perspectives put forward by the Constitution can be realised only when all constitutional institutions exist. We should take a pledge on this day to strive for protecting all constitutional institutions.”
In Kerala, he said, the government is going ahead with activities which are aimed at protecting the constitutional values and making them a reality. “Strong Centre, contented states and local self-governing bodies which turn into local governments form the strong foundation of the federal system. Only when the state gets the required funds for its development, the fruits of this system would reach the people. Only in such a scenario, the approach of federalism, as envisaged in the Constitution, would become a reality. In Kerala, the state government is trying to groom civic bodies as local governments. Seeing the civic bodies as the centre of development would strengthen the federal system,” he said.
He said the state government is going ahead with programmes to bridge the digital divide, eradicate extreme poverty and address the issue of homelessness. The state IT and startup sectors are on the path of progress. Efforts are on to take the fruits of development in science and technology to the common man.
He said the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative, launched after the devastating floods of 2018, is progressing in such a manner to make Kerala a nature-friendly state.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here’s what else could help
SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale teaser goes live, pre-registrations to start later this year
Independence Day special: The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Mahatma Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld
Man with knife cannot silence man with pen: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on attack on Rushdie
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list
Salman Rushdie’s ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
When Salman Khan predicted his ‘Tiger Jodi’ with Katrina Kaif would go a long way: 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
Man held in Haryana’s Manesar for murdering friend over business rivalry