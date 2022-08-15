scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stresses on federal principles, local self governments in his Independence Day speech

He said the state government is going ahead with programmes to bridge the digital divide, eradicate extreme poverty and address the issue of homelessness.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 15, 2022 12:14:32 pm
pinarayi vijayanThe chief minister said the most important aspect of Indian nationalism is that the country could go ahead after integrating all languages and cultures. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Independence Day address on Monday said that “we can realise the freedom fighters’ dream as a country that incorporates its rich diversity only by retaining the federal principles”.

After hoisting the flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan received the salute from platoons of uniformed forces.

“We should realise that constitutional values of federalism and secularism, and the themes of equality and independence, were also the dreams of the freedom fighters. It was this perspective, which was imparted to us by reformation values and the independence movement, that helped us defeat communal violence and polarisation,’’ he said.

The chief minister said the most important aspect of Indian nationalism is that the country could go ahead after integrating all languages and cultures. “Only by retaining the federal principles in this country of divergent cultures and lifestyles, we can realise freedom fighters’ dream as a nation that incorporates its diversity,” he said.

Delving further on federalism, Vijayan said it is a vital factor for the existence of the country. “We should realise that it is important to have that perspective in the economic sector also. The perspectives put forward by the Constitution can be realised only when all constitutional institutions exist. We should take a pledge on this day to strive for protecting all constitutional institutions.”

In Kerala, he said, the government is going ahead with activities which are aimed at protecting the constitutional values and making them a reality. “Strong Centre, contented states and local self-governing bodies which turn into local governments form the strong foundation of the federal system. Only when the state gets the required funds for its development, the fruits of this system would reach the people. Only in such a scenario, the approach of federalism, as envisaged in the Constitution, would become a reality. In Kerala, the state government is trying to groom civic bodies as local governments. Seeing the civic bodies as the centre of development would strengthen the federal system,” he said.

He said the state government is going ahead with programmes to bridge the digital divide, eradicate extreme poverty and address the issue of homelessness. The state IT and startup sectors are on the path of progress. Efforts are on to take the fruits of development in science and technology to the common man.

He said the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative, launched after the devastating floods of 2018, is progressing in such a manner to make Kerala a nature-friendly state.

