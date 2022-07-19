Ruckus on CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s flight: Kerala Youth Congress vice-president arrested

July 19, 2022 1:34:50 pm
Kerala Police Tuesday arrested Youth Congress state vice-president and former legislator K S Sabarinadhan in connection with last month’s protest by the youth wing of the Congress party against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board a flight.
The police had issued a summons to Sabarinadhan to appear on Tuesday in connection with the probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the in-flight protest reported in June. The police issued the summons to the former Congress MLA based on a WhatsApp chat in which he had suggested waving black flags at the chief minister on the flight.
As per the summons issued under section 160 of CrPC, Sabarinadhan had appeared before the assistant commissioner of police as part of the probe. The Youth Congress leader had, meanwhile, also moved an anticipatory bail application in a local court. While the court was considering his plea, the police informed the court that his arrest was recorded.
Earlier, the police had arrested two Youth Congress workers, Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar, on charges of attempted murder. Later, the high court granted bail to them. They had raised slogans against Vijayan on board an IndiGo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13. LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who was on the same flight, pushed down the Youth Congress workers when they allegedly appeared to be approaching the chief minister.
On Monday, IndiGo Airlines banned Jayarajan from boarding its planes for three weeks in the wake of the incident. It also banned the accused Youth Congress workers for two weeks.
