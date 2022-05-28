Kerala PFI rally: Father of boy who raised controversial slogans arrested

The police on Saturday arrested the father of the minor boy, who had raised controversial slogans during a Popular Front of India (PFI) rally in Kerala’s Alappuzha on May 21.

The police had registered a case after a video of the PFI rally, held as part of its ‘Save the Republic’ campaign, showed a minor boy raising hate slogans, apparently targeted at non-Muslims. In the last week, the police have arrested 20 other PFI cadres in the case.

After the video went viral and sparked a controversy, the boy and his family had stayed away from their home in Kochi. On Saturday, the police arrested the boy’s father from their house at Palluruthy in Kochi. He will now be handed over to Alappuzha police, which had registered a case under Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the police took the father into custody, several PFI sympathisers thronged their house, protesting the police move.

“Nobody taught my son to raise such slogans. He had taken part in many agitations, including protests against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), in the past. He might have heard the slogans in such agitations and learnt them by heart,” the boy’s father told the media. He said the slogans were not against any religion. “Those (slogans) were against RSS. What is wrong in raising slogans against RSS?” he asked.

A few others who had taken the boy to Alappuzha were also taken into custody.

On Wednesday, police had arrested PFI activist Ansar Najeeb and PFI Alappuzha district president Vandanam Navas in the case, which was registered based on a complaint from advocate Vijayakumar of Bharatiya Abhibashaka Parishad. It was Ansar who had carried the boy on his shoulders.