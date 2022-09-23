PFI hartal in Kerala: HC initiates suo motu case against party leaders

The Kerala High Court Friday initiated a suo motu case against leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling a one-day statewide bandh in Kerala without permission, news agency ANI reported. The High Court reportedly said no one could call for a bandh without permission.

Widespread incidents of violence and attacks on vehicles marked the initial hours of the dawn-to-dusk hartal, called by the PFI in protest against the arrest of its senior leaders by central agencies.

Normal life has been hit in many parts of Kerala, particularly in strongholds of the PFI, as buses managed by private operators kept off the roads. Hundreds of passengers who reached railway stations from far-off destinations got stranded. Schools either remained closed or reported thin attendance. Shops and establishments in Muslim strongholds did not function.

Kerala | Members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) hold protest against NIA raids, in Kottayam and Kochi pic.twitter.com/b2NLOE5rb8 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Scores of buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), trucks and private vehicles were attacked in the state early in the morning. A few bus drivers were injured in the stone pelting. The KSRTC temporarily stopped services in the wake of attacks on buses.

In Kannur, a bomb was hurled at a two-wheeler, the police said, while in Kollam two policemen were hit by a bike when they tried to disperse protesters. At Erattupetta in Kottayam district, hartal supporters clashed with the police when the latter tried to disperse the crowd, officers added. In many places, PFI activists forced shops to down their shutters.

State police chief Anil Kant had on Thursday assured that stringent action would be taken against those who indulge in violence during the hartal. Kant had stated that the entire police force would be deployed to ensure normal life during the hartal. However, stray incidents of violence began to be reported from across the state from the early hours of Friday despite police presence.

Kochi, Kerala | A KSRTC bus was vandalised allegedly by people supporting the one-day bandh called by PFI today, in Companypadi near Aluva pic.twitter.com/XZqhiAxTDL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

The PFI has called the hartal in protest against the arrest of 19 of its Kerala leaders, including its chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, state president C P Mohammed Basheer, senior leader P Koya and former chairman E Aboobacker.

Protesting against the arrest of its leaders and raids on premises, PFI state general secretary Abdul Sathar, in a statement, slammed the use of the “state machinery” and claimed that central agencies were being used to “silence the dissenting voices”.