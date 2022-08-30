scorecardresearch
Kerala passes Lok Ayukta Act amendment amid charges of clipping watchdog’s wings

A highlight of the amendment is that the government will have the power to 'either accept or reject the verdict of' the anti-corruption ombudsperson.

The Congress-led Opposition boycotted the Assembly in protest against the amended bill. (Express File)

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill 2022, which has been envisaged to dilute the powers of the anti-corruption body. The Congress-led Opposition boycotted the Assembly in protest against the Bill.

The amendment of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act 1999 triggered a row after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refused to renew a related ordinance the CPM-led government had brought in. The Bill was introduced in the Assembly on August 23 and referred to its subject committee the same day.

The amendment takes away a section that said a public servant should quit in the event of an adverse verdict from the anti-corruption ombudsperson. As per the amended Act, the Assembly has a right to examine a verdict against the chief minister. In the case of ministers, this right of review would be vested with the chief minister. A highlight of the amendment is that the state government will have the power to “either accept or reject the verdict of the Lok Ayukta after an opportunity of being heard”.

Also Read |Kerala: Congress questions invite to Shah for boat race

As per the 1999 Act, a person appointed Lok Ayukta should have been a Supreme Court judge or a high court chief justice. The Bill has been amended to enable a retired high court judge to be appointed as the anti-corruption ombudsperson.

The Opposition accused the government of clipping the anti-corruption watchdog’s wings when the ruling CPM nationally advocated a “strong” and “effective” Lokpal and Lok Ayuktas.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 05:19:27 pm
