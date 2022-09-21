Kerala: Parambikulam dam shutter collapses, areas along Chalakudy river on alert

One of the shutters of the Parambikulam dam, which is situated in Kerala’s Palakkad but maintained by Tamil Nadu, collapsed early on Wednesday, leading to an unexpected flow of 20,000 cusecs (one cubic foot per second) of water downstream. The Kerala government subsequently sounded an alert along the banks of the Chalakudy river in Thrissur district.

Palakkad district collector Mrunmai Joshi said the flow of water would continue till the shutter is repaired even as officials who visited the Parambikulam dam site said the discharge through the collapsed middle shutter would continue for two days.

Joshi said that tribal families in the Parambikulam area would be evacuated to safe locations. Tamil Nadu officials, who are responsible for the operation and maintenance of the dam, have been given the necessary direction to rectify the shutter, she added.

The water from the Parambikulam dam would reach the Peringalkuthu dam, across the Chalakudy river in Thrissur district. To regulate the water level at Peringalkuthu, six shutters and two sluice gates were opened on Wednesday. This would lead to an additional discharge of 400 cumecs (a cubic metre per second) of water to the Chalakudy river.

People have been told to remain alert and not venture into the river, where the water level is likely to go up by 4.5 metres. The situation is being closely monitored by the Thrissur district emergency operations centre.