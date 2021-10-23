Kerala orders probe into ‘forced adoption’

Kerala government on Friday ordered a probe into the incident relating to a child being forcibly taken from his mother, a SFI leader, by her parents and handed over to a state-run shelter for adoption.

The issue has come as an embarrassment for the ruling CPI (M) as the parents of the SFI leader, Anupama S Chandran, are local party leaders. It has also emerged that party leaders had been privy to the matter.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George said a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident. “The shelter of the child welfare committee had received the child. A probe would be held into what happened to the child after that,” she said. “The mother of the child had also complained to the committee in April about her missing son. We have to look into whether there have been any procedure violations in handing over the child for adoption.”

It was in October last year that Anupama gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital, but three days later her parents took him away from her and abandoned him at a government shelter. The family was against Anupama’s relationship with Ajith Kumar, a local leader of CPI (M) youth wing DYFI, who was living with her after divorcing his wife.

In her complaint to police, Anupama, who has been looking for her “missing” child, alleged the involvement of CPI (M) leaders.

On Friday, she told reporters that CPI (M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan was harsh towards her when she took up the matter with him. “After the police did not take any action on my complaint, I spoke to Nagappan, but he said the issue was not related to the party and he can’t help. At the same time, Nagappan called my father-in-law, who is also a CPI (M) worker, and threatened him.”

“Subsequently, I petitioned several CPI (M) leaders, including politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and party state secretary A Vijayaraghavan. But none of them helped me,” she said.

Reacting to the allegation, Nagappan said it was Anupama’s father P S Jayachandran, a CPI (M) local committee member, who first approached the party. “The party had asked Jayachandran to hand over the baby to Anupama.”

Anupama denied the claim. “I approached the party expecting that the leaders would help to find my kidnapped child. The child welfare committee and the State Council for Child Welfare appear to have stood with my parents in taking away my son,” she said.

State Council for Child Welfare general secretary Shiju Khan refused to comment.

Police sources said the child welfare committee admitted the child was given in adoption. “Quoting (rules), it said it cannot reveal anything about the child given in adoption. It suggested that police should approach State Adoption Research Agency for details. We will proceed to the next step…, based on that reply,’’ said an officer.