Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy shifted to Bengaluru for treatment

Congress veteran and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy was taken to Bengaluru by a chartered flight for further treatment Sunday. The flight for shifting Chandy to Bengaluru was arranged by the Congress.

Chandy, 79, has been ailing since 2019 and had undergone treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital last October. Later, he was admitted to Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru before returning to Kerala. He is being taken to the same healthcare centre for further treatment.

Last Monday, Chandy was admitted to NIMS Medicity at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram with pneumonia. The government had formed a multi-disciplinary medical board to monitor the health of the former chief minister amid allegations that he was denied treatment by family members. Chandy’s brother Alex had alleged that Chandy was given only ayurvedic treatment but denied modern medicine.

On Saturday, the medical board gave the nod for shifting him to Bengaluru after he recovered from pneumonia. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior leaders visited Chandy at the hospital recently.

While being taken out of the NIMS Medicity in a wheelchair, Chandy waved at the waiting party leaders and others. He is accompanied by family members including Youth Congress leader Chandy Oommen.

Chandy Oommen said that documents pertaining to medical treatment were fabricated to raise the allegation that the family was denying treatment to his father. “I don’t understand why this campaign is against us. It is really painful. We were never against giving proper treatment to our father. The party as well as the family has been always concerned for his treatment,’’ he said.