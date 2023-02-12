scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy shifted to Bengaluru for treatment

Oommen Chandy, 79, has been ailing since 2019 and had undergone treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital last October.

Oommen Chandy treatmentLast Monday, Oommen Chandy was admitted to NIMS Medicity at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram with pneumonia. (File)
Listen to this article
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy shifted to Bengaluru for treatment
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Congress veteran and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy was taken to Bengaluru by a chartered flight for further treatment Sunday. The flight for shifting Chandy to Bengaluru was arranged by the Congress.

Chandy, 79, has been ailing since 2019 and had undergone treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital last October. Later, he was admitted to Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru before returning to Kerala. He is being taken to the same healthcare centre for further treatment.

Last Monday, Chandy was admitted to NIMS Medicity at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram with pneumonia. The government had formed a multi-disciplinary medical board to monitor the health of the former chief minister amid allegations that he was denied treatment by family members. Chandy’s brother Alex had alleged that Chandy was given only ayurvedic treatment but denied modern medicine.

On Saturday, the medical board gave the nod for shifting him to Bengaluru after he recovered from pneumonia. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior leaders visited Chandy at the hospital recently.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...

While being taken out of the NIMS Medicity in a wheelchair, Chandy waved at the waiting party leaders and others. He is accompanied by family members including Youth Congress leader Chandy Oommen.

Chandy Oommen said that documents pertaining to medical treatment were fabricated to raise the allegation that the family was denying treatment to his father. “I don’t understand why this campaign is against us. It is really painful. We were never against giving proper treatment to our father. The party as well as the family has been always concerned for his treatment,’’ he said.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 16:25 IST
Next Story

Reliance Jio introduces Valentine’s Day offer: Check compatible plans and benefits

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close