Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Kerala Onam Bumper lottery: Ticket from Thiruvananthapuram wins first prize of Rs 25 crore

The second prize is Rs 5 crore and the third prize is Rs 1 crore each for 10 winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Sunday announced the results of the historic Onam Bumper lottery. (Express Photo)

The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Sunday announced the results of the historic Onam Bumper lottery and the first prize of Rs 25 crore, the highest ever, was won by ticket number TJ 750605. It was sold by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Thankaraj agency.

The second prize of Rs 5 crore went to TG 270912.

The agent commission for each ticket this year was Rs 96, up from Rs 58 last year. (Express Photo)

The results will be published on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The first prize winner is set to get Rs 15.73 crore after deducting agent commission and tax. The agent who sold the ticket will get Rs 2.5 crore as commission.

The agent commission for each ticket this year was Rs 96, up from Rs 58 last year.

Another feature of the Onam Bumper was the third prize of Rs 1 crore each for 10 winners. The fourth prize is 1 lakh each for 90 winners and the fifth prize is Rs 5,000 each for 72,000 winners.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 04:37:09 pm
