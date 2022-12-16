Kerala nurse, two kids found murdered in UK, husband in police custody

A 40-year-old Kerala nurse and her two minor children were found murdered at their residence in the United Kingdom Thursday, according to reports.

The victims were identified as Anju, a native of Vaikom in the Kottayam district, and her children – a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old daughter. Her husband Saju, 52, a native of Kannur, is in police custody, said Anju’s family in Kerala.

The incident was reported from Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire. The couple has been staying at their house at Petherton Court, Kettering. The woman, who works as a nurse in a UK hospital, and the children were found in a serious condition with injuries in their bodies at their residence. The medical team reached the house and shifted the children to a hospital, where they were declared dead, while the woman died at the house despite emergency care.

Anju’s father Ashokan told media in Kottayam that his daughter had moved to the European country a year ago while Saju and their children joined her recently. Saju, who was a driver by profession, could not manage to get a job upon reaching the UK, and hence he was unhappy, said Ashokan, while adding that his family was not aware if there were any family issues between the couple.