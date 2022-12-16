scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Kerala nurse, two kids found murdered in UK, husband in police custody

The woman and her children were found in serious condition with injuries in their bodies at their residence in Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire.

Incident was reported from Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire (Representational/file pic)

A 40-year-old Kerala nurse and her two minor children were found murdered at their residence in the United Kingdom Thursday, according to reports.

The victims were identified as Anju, a native of Vaikom in the Kottayam district, and her children – a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old daughter. Her husband Saju, 52, a native of Kannur, is in police custody, said Anju’s family in Kerala.

The incident was reported from Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire. The couple has been staying at their house at Petherton Court, Kettering. The woman, who works as a nurse in a UK hospital, and the children were found in a serious condition with injuries in their bodies at their residence. The medical team reached the house and shifted the children to a hospital, where they were declared dead, while the woman died at the house despite emergency care.

Anju’s father Ashokan told media in Kottayam that his daughter had moved to the European country a year ago while Saju and their children joined her recently. Saju, who was a driver by profession, could not manage to get a job upon reaching the UK, and hence he was unhappy, said Ashokan, while adding that his family was not aware if there were any family issues between the couple.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:49:53 pm
Next Story

It took a long time to come: Shubman Gill on maiden Test hundred in his 12th appearance

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close