scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Kerala nurse found dead in UK was strangled, family told; mother claims husband abused her

The police had earlier taken the victim Anju’s husband Saju into custody in connection with the death. Anju’s father has sought help from the Centre and the Kerala government to repatriate the bodies of his daughter and her two children.

Anju’s father Ashokan said the UK police informed him about her death in the early hours of Saturday. (Representational/File)

An Indian-origin nurse who was found dead at her home in England’s Northampton region on Thursday was strangled to death, her family said quoting the UK police.

Two children of the deceased Anju, 40, who hailed from Kottayam in Kerala, also succumbed to injuries after they were reportedly found in the house with injuries. The police had earlier taken Anju’s husband Saju, 52, a native of Kannur in Kerala, into custody in connection with the incident.

Anju’s father Ashokan said the UK police informed him about her death in the early hours of Saturday. “They told me that she was strangled to death as per the post-mortem report. The autopsy of the children would be held only on Saturday. Her husband Saju was taken into police custody, the UK police informed me with the help of a translator,” said Ashokan.

Anju’s mother Krishnamma, meanwhile, told reporters in Kottayam that Saju used to torture her daughter when she worked in Saudi Arabia. “I had stayed with the couple when they were in Saudi. I had witnessed the torture on many occasions, but Anju pleaded with me not to inform her father about it,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

A daily labourer at Vaikom in Kottayam, Ashokan said he wanted to bring the bodies of his daughter and her children home. “I was told that it would cost Rs 30 lakh. I have no money. I have pleaded with the state and central governments to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies,” he said.

Anju, who worked for the National Health Service (NHS) at Kettering General Hospital, had moved to the UK in 2021 along with Saju. In June this year, their six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were also taken to the UK.

She had previously worked as a nurse in Saudi Arabia for seven years. “Anju worked at a hospital facing threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Hence, she abandoned the job and returned to Kerala. After the children grew up, she decided to resume working and flew to the UK last year. Saju also joined her and worked as a driver, but lost job later. Recently, he informed me that he would get a job soon,” Ashokan added.

Advertisement

Anju met Saju in Bengaluru where she had worked as a nurse with Narayana Health for three years. Saju was then working with a travel firm. One day, he came to Narayana Health hospital to meet his friend’s mother who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Soon, he befriended Anju and the relationship culminated in marriage in 2012.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 04:26:34 pm
Next Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans say he ‘deserves an Oscar’ as actor shares his new look from Haddi. See here

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close