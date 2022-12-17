Kerala nurse found dead in UK was strangled, family told; mother claims husband abused her

An Indian-origin nurse who was found dead at her home in England’s Northampton region on Thursday was strangled to death, her family said quoting the UK police.

Two children of the deceased Anju, 40, who hailed from Kottayam in Kerala, also succumbed to injuries after they were reportedly found in the house with injuries. The police had earlier taken Anju’s husband Saju, 52, a native of Kannur in Kerala, into custody in connection with the incident.

Anju’s father Ashokan said the UK police informed him about her death in the early hours of Saturday. “They told me that she was strangled to death as per the post-mortem report. The autopsy of the children would be held only on Saturday. Her husband Saju was taken into police custody, the UK police informed me with the help of a translator,” said Ashokan.

Anju’s mother Krishnamma, meanwhile, told reporters in Kottayam that Saju used to torture her daughter when she worked in Saudi Arabia. “I had stayed with the couple when they were in Saudi. I had witnessed the torture on many occasions, but Anju pleaded with me not to inform her father about it,” she said.

A daily labourer at Vaikom in Kottayam, Ashokan said he wanted to bring the bodies of his daughter and her children home. “I was told that it would cost Rs 30 lakh. I have no money. I have pleaded with the state and central governments to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies,” he said.

Anju, who worked for the National Health Service (NHS) at Kettering General Hospital, had moved to the UK in 2021 along with Saju. In June this year, their six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were also taken to the UK.

She had previously worked as a nurse in Saudi Arabia for seven years. “Anju worked at a hospital facing threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Hence, she abandoned the job and returned to Kerala. After the children grew up, she decided to resume working and flew to the UK last year. Saju also joined her and worked as a driver, but lost job later. Recently, he informed me that he would get a job soon,” Ashokan added.

Anju met Saju in Bengaluru where she had worked as a nurse with Narayana Health for three years. Saju was then working with a travel firm. One day, he came to Narayana Health hospital to meet his friend’s mother who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Soon, he befriended Anju and the relationship culminated in marriage in 2012.