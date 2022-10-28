scorecardresearch
Kerala: NIA arrests PFI leader C A Rauf from Palakkad

As state general secretary of PFI, C A Rauf had called for a hartal in Kerala on Sept 23 in protest against the raids on PFI premises across the country. The Centre has banned the PFI for five years under the UAPA.

C A Rauf. (Photo: Facebook/CA Raoof)

In a pre-dawn swoop, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested banned Popular Front of India (PFI) state general secretary C A Rauf from his house at Pattambi in Palakkad. The Union Government had in September banned the PFI and its eight affiliate organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Last month, the central agency raided PFI premises across the country and arrested several national and state-level leaders of the organisation. The ban came days after the raids. Unable to get hold of Rauf, the NIA had issued a look-out notice against him.

As state general secretary, Rauf was among the leaders who had called for a hartal in Kerala on September 23 in protest against the raids on PFI premises and the subsequent arrests across the country. Widespread violence had broken out in Kerala in connection with the hartal. After the high court took a suo motu case against the organisers of the hartal, the police arrested 1,500-odd PFI men in connection with the violence.

The Kerala Police had earlier arrested another state leader Abdul Sathar in connection with the hartal-related violence. The high court had directed all subordinate courts in Kerala that bail should be granted to the arrested PFI men only after they deposit money for the damages caused to properties during the hartal.

