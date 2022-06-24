Expatriate’s entry into Kerala Assembly complex: 4 contract Sabha TV staff removed from service

Four contract employees of Sabha TV, the online video streaming platform of the Secretariat of the Kerala Legislature, were removed from service on Friday on charges of permitting an expatriate from Italy to illegally enter the Assembly complex during the Loka Kerala Sabha, a convention of expatriates, held last week.

During the Loka Kerala Sabha, Anitha Pullayil, an expatriate with links to fraudster Monson Mavunkal, roamed freely within the Assembly complex, allegedly without permission. Pullayil’s role in the antiques fraud case in which Mavunkal is an accused is still being investigated. While Mavunkal is facing cheating and Pocso cases, Pullayil too has been named in a Pocso case for revealing the identity of a minor, who was allegedly sexually abused by Mavunkal.

Announcing the action taken against employees Fazeela, Vidhu Raj, Praveen and Vishnu, Speaker M B Rajesh, who had ordered a probe into the lapse, said that Pullayil entered the Assembly complex with their help. Their services will be terminated and necessary directives have been given to the agency providing technical assistance to Sabha TV, the Speaker said. He added that Pullayil was not a member of the Loka Kerala Sabha and she did not have the mandatory pass to enter the Assembly complex.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Sabha TV had also live-streamed an interview of Pullayil. The Speaker said the editorial board of Sabha TV will take a decision on removing the interview from their platform.