Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Kerala: Girls forced to remove inner wear get another chance to write NEET exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET exam again on September 4 for the girl students forced to remove their inner wear before appearing for the exam at a Kerala centre on July 17.

Students coming out from a NEET UG examination centre, in Kochi, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET exam again on September 4 for the girl students who were forced to remove their inner wear before appearing for the exam at a Kerala centre on July 17.

The NTA has sent a communication to the girls who had attended the exam at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology at Ayur in Kollam. The re-exam would be held at S N Public School, Kollam. Scores of girls who attended the NEET exam on July 17 at the Ayur centre were subjected to insult after the women deployed by an NTA-hired agency to frisk the girls forced them to remove their inner wear that had metal hooks.

The incident had sparked outrage after a few students lodged complaints with the police. Seven people, including the women who frisked the girls and the NEET co-ordinator, were arrested in the incident.

C Gopakumar, one of the parents who took up the matter with police, said his daughter has got the communication regarding the re-exam slated for September 4. Many other girls who attended the exam at the same centre have also got another chance but it is not mandatory that they should take up the exam again. It is only an option, he said.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:05:43 pm
