Thursday, July 21, 2022

NEET row: Two more arrested for ‘forcing girl students to remove innerwear’ to appear in exam

The arrest of a NEET observer and an exam coordinator was recorded on Thursday after their interrogation by police, an officer said.

By: PTI | Kollam |
Updated: July 21, 2022 9:17:32 am
Students coming out from a NEET UG examination centre, in Kochi, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Two more persons, who oversaw the NEET exam held in an educational institution in Kerala, were arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing in the test on July 17.

Must Read |She had to borrow mother’s stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

With this, the count of those arrested in connection with the incident has gone up to seven.

Five women, who were on NEET exam duty, were arrested on Tuesday. While three of them work for an agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA), two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident took place.

The incident allegedly took place at one of the centres of NEET (UG)-2022 at Ayur in Kerala’s Kollam district.

Also Read |Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

The NTA has formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam. The panel will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.

