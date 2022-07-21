Updated: July 21, 2022 9:17:32 am
Two more persons, who oversaw the NEET exam held in an educational institution in Kerala, were arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing in the test on July 17.
The arrest of a NEET observer and an exam coordinator was recorded on Thursday after their interrogation by police, an officer said.
With this, the count of those arrested in connection with the incident has gone up to seven.
Five women, who were on NEET exam duty, were arrested on Tuesday. While three of them work for an agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA), two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident took place.
Subscriber Only Stories
The incident allegedly took place at one of the centres of NEET (UG)-2022 at Ayur in Kerala’s Kollam district.
The NTA has formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam. The panel will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?Premium
Latest News
NEET row: Two more arrested for ‘forcing girl students to remove innerwear’ to appear in exam
Natural vs organic foods: Understanding the basic differences
TMC Martryrs’ Day Rally Live Updates: After 2-year gap, Mamata Banerjee aims to break turnout record at Shaheed Diwas event today
Arunachal Pradesh sisters sing Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s song, PM Modi says ‘delighted and proud’
Person who hasn’t physically attended classes can’t be called engineer: Punjab & Haryana HC
After Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee professes love for her: ‘End of discussion’
Sony WI-C100 review: Simple design, good audio quality
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan win helps India rise in WTC table, England beat Spain 2-1 to enter Euro 2022 semis & McLaughlin in the women’s 400m hurdles final
Punjab: Mattewara project scrapped, now concern over losing investment rises
National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning today; Congress to stage nationwide protests
Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad cruise into 400 hurdles final at worlds
‘Everything comes from within’: Chhavi Mittal