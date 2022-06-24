scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Kerala: Mob assaults CPM youth wing member, holds him captive

The mob also recorded a video of the incident at Balussery and forced 24-year-old Jishnu Raj, a Dalit man, to confess that he had destroyed some SDPI signboards of at the behest of a few CPI(M) leaders.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 24, 2022 2:46:08 am
The video, widely circulated online, showed the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) member holding a sword—which the mob claimed was used to damage the boards. It also shows the captors extracting “confessions” from him.

A CPI(M) youth wing member was allegedly assaulted, kept captive and subjected to a “trial” for around three hours by a mob said to belong to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala’s Kozhikode district early Thursday.

The injured youth was admitted to a government hospital in Kozhikode.

The Balussery police Thursday registered a case against 29 people based on a complaint from Raj. Police also booked
Raj on a complaint that he had damaged SDPI campaign boards.

The DYFI leader later told reporters that he was going home on a two-wheeler at around Wednesday midnight after attending a friend’s birthday, when he was waylaid. The mob alleged that he had come to the area, Paloli, to destroy SDPI campaign material.

Raj said the assailants, belonging to SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League, took him to a nearby paddy field, where they tried to drown him. Although the mob trial started after midnight, police reached the spot to rescue him only three hours later, he said. The video showed the mob telling police that they (mob) had collected “evidence”.

DYFI, in a statement, called for a probe. “IUML and SDPI goons brutally attacked Jishnu Raj and extracted false statements from him in a mob trial. He was forced to say CPI(M) men had deputed him with a sword to create trouble,” it said.

