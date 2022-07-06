scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan resigns after row over remarks on Constitution

Cheriyan -- a senior CPI(M) leader who holds Cultural Affairs and Fisheries portfolios in the cabinet -- met media persons at the Chief Minister's Office and announced that he has handed over his resignation to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: July 6, 2022 6:48:00 pm
Amid Opposition calls for his sacking, Cheriyan said it was his independent decision to quit as minister.(PTI Photo)

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently.

Cheriyan — a senior CPI(M) leader who holds Cultural Affairs and Fisheries portfolios in the cabinet — met media persons at the Chief Minister’s Office and announced that he has handed over his resignation to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Amid Opposition calls for his sacking, Cheriyan said it was his independent decision to quit as minister.

He insisted that it was never his intention to disrespect the Constitution for which he has the highest regard and respect.

Best of Express Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement