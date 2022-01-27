Kerala minister hoists national flag upside down, triggers row

Kerala Minister Ahamed Devarkovil triggered a row on Wednesday after he hoisted the national flag upside down in Kasaragod on the occasion of Republic Day. The BJP demanded the minister’s resignation for “insulting the national flag”.

The minister, who holds the portfolios of ports and archeology in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Kasaragod district headquarters. After hoisting the national flag upside down, the minister inspected the parade held at the municipal stadium.

While the minister was delivering the Republic Day speech, media persons covering the day’s ceremony at the ground pointed out the mistake. Subsequently, the Tricolour was brought down and was hoisted again by the minister, who belongs to CPI(M) ally Indian National League (INL).

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who represents Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat, three legislators from the district, additional district magistrate A K Ramendran and district police superintendent Vaibhav Saxena were also present at the venue.

The ADM, who holds the charge of the district collector, ordered a probe after having a discussion with the minister.

Later in the day, the ADM said the probe revealed that two police officials — an additional sub inspector and a senior civil police officer — were responsible for the mistake.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran demanded the resignation of the minister.