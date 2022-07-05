Kerala minister Saji Cherian courts controversy over remarks against Indian Constitution

Kerala minister for Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has triggered controversy on Tuesday after videos showed him criticising the Indian Constitution, which, according to him, has been written in such a manner as to loot the people of the country.

Addressing an event at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta recently, Cherian said, “Exploitation has existed right from the beginning of mankind. Now, the situation shows the rich conquering the world. It is quite natural that the government machinery would be favouring this process. We all would say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But I would say the Constitution of the country has been written in such a manner to loot the maximum number of people.”

The issue came to light after the visuals were aired by television channels Tuesday.

The minister said, “What the British people had prepared, Indians have penned down. After implementing it for the past 75 years, I would say it is a beautiful Constitution for plundering the people of the country. Though there are traces of a few good things such as democracy and secularism in the Constitution, but its aim is to exploit common man.’’

Elaborating on the point, he said India is a country where agitation of workers is not recognised. The reason for this is the Constitution, which acknowledges the exploitation of workers, he said, pointing at the growth of Adanis and Ambanis in the country and how they are “protected” by the Constitution. “How many of us can stage an agitation against them,’’ asked the CP(I)M leader.

Stressing that workers’ rights are not protected in India, Cherian said, “When the first (Communist) government came to power in Kerala in 1957, one of its first decisions was to implement labour laws. However, the Constitution has condoned exploitation. Millionaires have emerged powerful in the country at the cost of underpaid workers. Workers are denied wages and are exploited. The profit is the result of the hard work of workers. Instead of an eight-hour duty, workers are forced to toil for 18 to 20 hours. Does the Constitution guarantee them any protection?”

The CP(I)M leader expressed doubts whether agitating trade unions are now getting the support of the common man as trade union leaders are blamed for all problems in the state.