Gulf boom ebbs away as Keralites prefer Canada, Europe, Australia for migration

An approach document presented at the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), a common platform for Keralites living across the globe, Friday said the migration to the West Asian countries from the state is on the decline, whereas Canada, Australia, New Zealand and European countries are becoming new destinations of migration.

The document said the emergence of developed countries as new destinations of migration is due to the improvement in educational standard and skill development of the job aspirants from Kerala. According to the latest data, West Asian countries are home to 89.2 per cent expatriates from the state. Developed countries becoming new destinations of migration should be seen as a new trend in migration from Kerala, said the document.

The third edition of the LKS, which is being attended by the representatives of the expatriate community from across the world, began Friday. As many as 315 members are attending the two-day event, which would deliberate on the issues of expatriates and their role in the state development. The LKS members include all state ministers, MPs, MLAs, apart from 182 expatriates from various countries and other states in India.

It said the growing demand for health workers from across the world after the pandemic days would benefit Kerala, which has been a major recruiting hub of health workers, particularly nurses.

Decline in inter-state migration

On the migration of Keralites to other parts of the country, the document said a decline trend is visible. Based on Kerala migration survey, it was found that the number of inter-state migrants has come down from 7 lakh to 5.24 lakh during 2014-. This decline has been visible for the past one decade. The migration of Keralites to other states is coming down, even though the latest figures in this regard are not available. Scores of Keralites returning home after the pandemic and getting shifted to work-from-home sessions also contributed to the declining trend in inter-state migration, it said.