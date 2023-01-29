Kerala man stabbed to death in Poland

A 23-year-old man from Ollur town in Kerala’s Thrissur district had been stabbed to death in the west-central Polish city of Poznan, sources close to his family said on Sunday.

Sooraj M is the second person from the state to have been murdered in the country in the last one week.

One family friend told The Indian Express Sooraj had gone to Poland only five months ago after getting a supervisor’s job at a warehouse.

Another friend, Gokul, said Sooraj was stabbed when he intervened in a dispute between his Indian and Jordanian flatmates.

“Some persons questioned the Jordanians smoking in the kitchen area of the flat, which led to a dispute. Sooraj sustained stabs while trying to intervene,’’ Gokul said, adding four other men from Kerala were also injured in the incident.

According to Gokul, Sooraj’s family got to know about the incident on Sunday and are in touch with Indian Embassy officials in Poland.

“We have learnt from other Keralites that the Jordanians involved in the incident have fled the flat,’’ Gokul said.

Advertisement

Sooraj, who had completed an industrial training course, is survived by his parents and a sister.

On January 26, Ibrahim Shareef, 30, a native of Puthussery in Palakkad, was found dead at his residence in the Polish capital of Warsaw where he worked with the ING Bank.

Shareef’s family friend and Puthussery panchayat member S Geetha said the family had been unable to get in touch with Shareef since January 24.

Advertisement

“They contacted the office-bearers of Malayalee associations, who in turn, went to his flat. They found him dead with stab injuries. His roommate, a native of Poland, was missing and is suspected to be behind the murder. The assailant is learnt to be in the custody of police,’’ she said.

Shareef, an engineering graduate who previously worked in Bengaluru, had gone to Poland 10 months ago.

He is survived by his parents and two siblings.