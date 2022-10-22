Kerala man recounts police custody horror: ‘Broke my fingers’

In August, two brothers walked into a police station in Kerala’s Kollam district. Back home after around a fortnight, they struggled to even hold a glass of water.

Vishnu, 30, an Army soldier posted in Rajasthan, and Vignesh, 25, a local office-bearer of the ruling CPM’s youth wing, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. The charge: Attacking policemen in order to break out an acquaintance arrested for drug possession.

The charge was a fabrication, it was later alleged. Policemen at Kilikolloor police station in Kollam had allegedly threatened and tortured the two brothers in custody after an argument that stemmed from the arrest of this acquaintance, Ananthu.

Now back home in Kottankara village, Vignesh said holding a glass of water without help is difficult. “I can’t even hold a phone. Policemen twisted, squeezed and broke all my fingers saying I should not be left to do any work. My brother also faced the same method of torture,” he told reporters.

On Thursday, four policemen, including the station house officer at Kilikolloor police station, were suspended from service. Pressure is mounting from all political parties in the state for a criminal case against these policemen.

It all began with a call on August 25. A policeman called Vignesh, asking him to stand bail for Ananthu, who lived in the same locality as him in Kottankara village and had been arrested for possession of MDMA.

“I knew this was a serious case, but the policemen told me at the station that the arrested person could be released from the station if I stood bail for him. I told the police that we at the DYFI (the CPM youth wing) are engaged in an anti-drug drive. Moreover, I said I was in the PSC rank list for police constables, with its physical test coming up the following month,” said Vignesh, adding that the cops were irked by this.

Meanwhile, Vishnu reached the police station looking for his younger brother. At the road in front of the police station, a policeman allegedly got into a quarrel with Vishnu over parking a bike. CCTV footage revealed on Friday showed the cop attacking the brothers and taking them to the station.

Inside, the brothers were tortured. “When we sought water, the cops ridiculed us saying that they can offer urine. A case for attacking police was slapped against us and we were taken out handcuffed. While being produced for medical examination on that day, we were threatened that if we spoke about police torture, police would implicate our mother in the drug case. Police wanted us to tell the doctors that we were injured in a melee. We could not even speak about the torture at the station to the doctors,” alleged Vignesh

The ordeal of the brothers came to light after they complained to senior police officials following their release from judicial custody.

The episode left more than just physical scars — the infamy has affected their lives. Vishnu was home on leave to get married. The marriage fell through. He has now returned to the Army camp in Rajasthan. Vignesh, meanwhile, did not get through the screening for PSC recruitment to police. He said even his family members misunderstood them.

Attacking the Home Department held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president K Surendran said the incident showed that third degree police torture was rampant under the Left government. “The government is not yet ready to register a criminal case against the policemen involved in the case,” he said.