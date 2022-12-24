Kerala’s Mahatma Gandhi University to grant 60-day maternity leave for students

In a landmark move, Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University in Kerala has decided to grant maternity leave of 60 days to degree and post-graduate students without affecting their course.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the university syndicate held Friday.

Students pursuing courses in various departments and affiliated colleges of MG University would be eligible for the leave, which can be availed either before or after the delivery, said an official release. The 60-day period would include all holidays in the availed period of leave. After maternity leave, a student can resume her course with her batch in the ongoing semester.

Among the conditions stipulated, the students of the university can avail themselves of maternity leave only once during a course period – either for the first or second pregnancy.

Students have to apply to the institute head or the principal with a certificate from a registered medical practitioner, the statement said. If the students who are on maternity leave want to take part in examinations and practical sessions, the department heads concerned can make necessary arrangements.

According to the university, if a student takes leave in the middle of a semester, she would be allowed to register for that semester’s examination.

The university has also decided to grant 14-day leave for students who undergo medical termination of pregnancy or tubectomy.

The decision on maternity leave was taken based on a recommendation submitted by a sub-committee of the Syndicate.