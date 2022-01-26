Kerala logs 55,475 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest ever reported in a single day

Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new Covid-19 cases from 1.12 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours. This is the first time that the test positivity rate (TPR) is almost at 50 per cent, which means one of the two persons tested for the Covid-19 in Kerala is diagnosed with the infection. This is in sharp contrast to the daily positivity rate of 15.52 per cent at the national level. This is the highest ever reported from the state in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The state now has an active caseload of 2.85 lakh, but only 3.8 per cent of them have sought hospital admission.

On Monday, Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases while the previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387 cases.

Of the 55,475 positive cases, 33,682 were fully vaccinated. As many as 2,575 persons had got the first dose of vaccination. The infected included 506 health workers, who are fully vaccinated.

Health minister Veena George said the state is still going through the extreme spread of the infection. A major chunk of the infected people in the current phase are those in the age group of 30 to 40.

“A large number of health workers are testing positive, posing a challenge to hospitals. Infection control system would be implemented in all hospitals in the state,” she said.

The growth rate in newly declared cases increased by 143 per cent during the last week of January 18-24, compared to the previous week. The number of active patients, number of those admitted in hospitals, field hospitals, ICU, ventilator and in oxygen supported beds has increased by 171 per cent 106 per cent, 115 per cent, 62 per cent, 33 per cent and 138 per cent respectively this week compared to previous week.