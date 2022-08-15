Kerala: Local CPM leader hacked to death, cops probing if attack political

A local CPI(M) leader was hacked to death by unidentified people at Malampuzha in Kerala’s Palakkad district late on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased person as K Shajahan, 40, a CP(M) local committee member at Marutha Road near Malampuzha in Palakkad. Police are looking into whether the incident is a political murder.

CPI(M) legislator A Prabhakaran said the attack was unexpected. “He was engaged in preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

Two bike-borne persons reached the spot and hacked at Shajahan. He was rushed to a hospital but his life could not be saved. We are all shocked as the attack was unexpected. No political tension was prevailing in the region, although there had been instances of tension between CPI(M) and BJP in the past. Let police find out the real culprits behind the murder. We don’t want to jump to any conclusion at this stage,’’ Prabhakaran told the media.

In April this year, Palakkad district had witnessed two political killings involving RSS and SDPI, the political wing of Popular Front of India.