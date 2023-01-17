Kerala lawyer to be probed over bribery allegation

The Kerala Police will be conducting a preliminary enquiry into allegations that a high court advocate accepted a bribe for a high court judge who reportedly considered an anticipatory bail application of a film professional. .

The probe is against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who was recently elected the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association.

Kochi city police commissioner K Sethu Raman said Monday that the high court registrar has sought a probe into the allegation. “City police have got the direction from the state police chief Anil Kant. We are conducting a preliminary enquiry into the allegation. No FIR is registered at this stage. We will record the statements of all concerned persons, including the advocates. A report will be submitted to the state DGP who will take a final decision on the next course of action,’’ he said.

The allegation was first made by an advocate, Ajith Kumar J S, in a Facebook post. “It’s only the tip of the iceberg,” he wrote, calling for a probe against who he said were “glorified manipulators’’ and “gang of five” to uphold the dignity of the legal profession.

He did not specify who the “gang of five” were.

Recently, a full court bench decided to seek a police probe into the matter. It is learnt that a judge wanted the registrar to look into the allegation that the advocate had sought a bribe for the verdicts pronounced by him (that judge).

“The legal fraternity takes the allegation very seriously. It affects the credibility of the judicial system. The president should keep away from post,’’ Kerala High Court unit general secretary of the All India Lawyers Union, advocate C M Nazar, said.