Kerala to cut fuel tax following Centre’s move to slash petrol, diesel prices

Close on the heels of the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel, Kerala government announced a similar slash Saturday.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that the state would reduce tax on petrol by Rs 2.41 per litre and on diesel by Rs 1.36 per litre.

In a Facebook post, Balagopal said the state government welcomes the Centre’s decision to bring a partial reduction in fuel tax, which had increased astronomically. In accordance with the Centre’s decision to cut the tax on petrol and diesel, Kerala government would also bring in a reduction in tax, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. “We are reducing the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, pointing out that it will have revenue implications of around Rs 1 lakh crore per year for the government.

The Union minister also encouraged the state governments to implement a similar cut. “I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man,” she said.