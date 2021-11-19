Kerala ‘kidnap’ case: Panel says get baby back in five days

IN A fresh twist to the weeks-long protest by a woman in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram to be reunited with her one-year-old son, who she alleged was “illegally” given for adoption by her parents, the district’s child welfare authority has ordered that the baby be brought back from its foster parents within five days and submitted to a DNA test.

In an order issued Wednesday, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) directed the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) to bring back the baby from its foster parents who are said to be in Andhra Pradesh.

“I hope I will get my son back soon. But I will continue my agitation against the authorities who illegally handed over the baby in adoption,” said the 23-year-old mother, Anupama S Chandran, who is on an indefinite strike in front of the KSCCW office along with her partner Ajith Kumar. Chandran is a former SFI leader.

In its order, the CWC stated that the infant should be brought back by a child welfare police officer of DySP rank and placed under the protection of the district child protection officer until a further decision is taken. It said that a DNA test should be conducted to ascertain the biological parents.

The child was given for adoption by the CWC in August but a final decision was pending before the family court. After Chandran sought custody of her son last month, the state government informed the court that the process should be suspended.

Reacting to the latest development, Chandran also demanded that KSCCW general secretary J S Shiju Khan and CWC chairperson N Sunanda be removed from their posts since, she alleged, the child was given in adoption “with their connivance”.

The issue emerged last month when Chandran publicly alleged that her parents, both local CPI(M) leaders, had forcibly taken away her son three days after delivery in October last year. The baby was left at a CWC facility for adoption.

In April, Chandran and Kumar approached the police seeking custody of her son. But it was only last month that a case was registered against Chandran’s parents on charges of kidnapping. As the issue snowballed into a controversy, and left the CPI(M) red-faced, the party-led government decided to step in and support Chandran’s demand.