CRZ violations: Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed

The Kerala government on Monday took back possession of a chunk of poramboku land (area which is not assessed by the revenue department) from Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited, paving the way for the demolition of the seven-star tourism property worth Rs 200 crore in the backwaters of Alappuzha district for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The Supreme Court had in 2020 ordered the demolition of the high-end tourist resort, which is situated on an island in the backwaters of the Vembanad lake. The court had rejected the resort management’s petition challenging the demolition of the structure spread over 36,000 sq ft.

Alappuzha district collector Krishna Theja, who took possession of the land encroached by the resort group, said the management would submit an action plan on demolition to the local panchayat. The demolition would start in a week’s time after the district administration gives a final nod for the action plan. The resort management has to dispose of the debris in a safe manner, he added.

The project is spread over seven hectares and falls under the Panavally village panchayat. Construction of the resort, comprising 54 posh villas, started in 2007 and was completed in 2012. As the project faced allegations of land encroachment and violation of CRZ rules, the resort group could not open it for commercial operations.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered its demolition in 2013. Although the management challenged it in the Supreme court, the investors did not get any relief.