scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Kerala: Judge who made ‘sexually provocative dresses’ remark transferred

Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar’s observations while granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in two alleged sexual harassment cases had sparked outrage in Kerala

The judge’s observations while granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in two alleged sexual harassment cases had sparked outrage in Kerala.

Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar, who recently made a controversial observation that the sexual harassment offence would not stand when the woman was wearing ‘sexually provocative’ dresses, has been transferred as presiding officer at Kollam labour court.

Kerala High Court Registrar-General P Krishna Kumar on Tuesday issued the transfer list, which included the transfer of three other district-level judicial officers.

The judge’s observations while granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in two alleged sexual harassment cases had sparked outrage in Kerala, prompting the state government to appeal the high court against the district court’s verdict.

While granting Chandran bail in the first case, the judge had observed that offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not prima facie stand against the accused as it “is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is member of the Scheduled Caste”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

In the second case, the court had observed that the offence of sexual harassment would not stand when the woman is wearing “sexually provocative” dresses. “In order to attract Section 354 A (sexual harassment), there must be physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. There must be a demand or request for sexual favours. There must be a sexually coloured remark. The photographs produced with the anticipatory bail application by the accused reveal that the complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are sexually provocative. Section 354 A will not prima facie stand against the accused,” the court had said.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:33:10 am
Next Story

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC say one of their players was racially abused

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement