Kerala journalist death case: Court dismisses murder charges against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, co-accused

The district sessions court in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday dropped the charge of murder framed against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who has been charge-sheeted for causing the death of a journalist in a drunken driving case in 2019.

The court acted upon discharge petitions moved by Venkitaraman and his co-accused Wafa Firoz, who was travelling with him on August 3, 2019, when the accident took place. The victim, K M Basheer, 35, was serving as the bureau chief of Siraj daily.

As the district court dropped Section 304, which is a non-bailable offence with up to ten years of imprisonment, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the pending trial would be held in a chief judicial magistrate court. The other charges framed against the IAS officer and the co-accused are under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the IPC and sections 184, 185, and 188 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Basheer, who was returning home after office, died on the spot after his bike was sandwiched between Venkitaraman,’s car and a roadside wall, just a few metres away from the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police had found that Venkitaraman was driving the car in an inebriated state and doctors confirmed it as well. But the IAS officer moved out of a government hospital, where he was initially admitted after the incident, and got himself admitted to a private hospital of his choice. He did not allow the hospital to collect his blood samples soon after the incident to prove that he was in an inebriated condition. It was 10 hours after the accident, Venkitaraman, who is a medical graduate, allowed the collection of his blood samples.

After the incident, Venkitaraman was suspended, but later reinstated in service. A few months ago, he was made the district magistrate and collector of the Alappuzha district, but the government was forced to remove him under duress from various Muslim organisations.

The newspaper, Siraj, Basheer worked with is run by the powerful Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musaliyar, who is known for his proximity with the CPI(M). Musaliyar too had expressed his displeasure over Venkitaraman being made the district collector.

Subsequently, Venkitaraman was made a general manager with SupplyCo of the State Civil Supplies Department.