Kerala Islamic State case: Two accused get 7 years in jail, to pay Rs 50,000 fine

An NIA court in Kochi on Friday sentenced three persons to rigorous imprisonment after they were found guilty in connection with an attempt to join the Islamic State (IS).

First accused Midilaj and fifth accused U K Hamsa were sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment under sections 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act and section 120B of IPC r/w sections 125 of IPC and pay a fine of Rs 50,000. However, they need to serve a seven-year jail term as the sentences are to run concurrently. The second accused Abdul Razak was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the UAPA and IPC, and slapped a fine of Rs 40,000. But, he needs to serve only six-year imprisonment as the sentences run concurrently.

The NIA case, known as Valapattanam (Kannur district) IS case, pertains to recruiting Kerala youths to join IS in Syria during 2014-16 period. The case was registered by the Kerala police in 2017 after Midilaj and Abdul, who tried to sneak into Syria to join the terror group, were arrested by security agencies in Turki and subsequently deported to India. Hamsa was nabbed from Kannur on charges of wooing youths into the IS ideology.

Three others arraigned as the alleged accused in the case, Rashid, Manuel Rahman Afsal K had turned approvers. Another alleged accused Abdul Khayum is still absconding. It is believed that he was killed in Syria.

The convicted persons were part of the Kannur module of the IS. Scores of individuals from Kannur, mainly from the Valapattanam region, had joined IS in Syria. The men of this module were activists of the right-wing Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), and several families went en bloc to Syria.

The key figure in the Kannur module is Shajahan Valluva Kandy, who had twice tried to go to Syria, but was sent back along with his wife and two children. Shajahan told the NIA that he had joined IS to establish Islamic Shariah law in the subcontinent.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Most of the persons of the module listed as accused by the NIA are believed to be in Syria. Shajahan had been associated with the PFI since 2006, when the outfit was known as National Development Front. One of his PFI comrades, Muhammed Shameer, motivated him to join IS. Shameer, too, moved to Syria. Shajahan identified 12 people from Kannur who he said had either moved to Syria, or been deported to India by Turkey.

In October 2017, five members of the module were arrested in Kannur. Turkish authorities had captured them while trying to cross over to Syria.

UK Hamsa’s confession to NIA exposed the alleged IS sub-module in Wandoor, and led to the arrest of one Shaibu Nihar, who had allegedly attended jihadi classes in Bahrain and unsuccessfully tried to travel to Syria in 2016.