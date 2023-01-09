scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Kerala Industries Minister holds talks with Tonino Lamborghini on establishing automobile plant

The minister said that they held discussions over investment opportunities in areas such as convention centres, luxury hotels, flats, and condominiums.

Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini meets Kerala Industries minister Rajeev. (P Rajeev/facebook)
Listen to this article
Kerala Industries Minister holds talks with Tonino Lamborghini on establishing automobile plant
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Kerala government has held talks with Italian business tycoon Tonino Lamborghini on the possibility of setting up a vehicle manufacturing plant in the southern state.

Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the world famous car company Lamborghini, was in Kerala on a private trip and held discussions with the minister during a meeting in Kochi on January 7.

Rajeeve, in a Facebook post, said the luxury brand has a lot of potential in a state like Kerala, where the purchasing capacity is very high.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents

The minister said that they held discussions over investment opportunities in areas such as convention centres, luxury hotels, flats, and condominiums.

“It has been assured that a team of Lamborghini officials will arrive in Kerala for further discussions. It is expected that further discussions on the collaboration with Lamborghini will be possible in 2023 itself,” Rajeeve said in the post.

He also shared a video of his discussions with Lamborghini’s team.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 21:55 IST
Next Story

In veiled attack on RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls them ’21st century Kauravas’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close