Indian Union Muslim League chief Panakkad Thangal passes away at 74

Indian Union Muslim League President and prominent spiritual leader Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal died at the age of 74 on Sunday.

Thangal remained indisposed for the last few months. He passed away at a private hospital at Angamali in Ernakulam district.

Thangal, who is also key leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had been serving as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala. He is the senior-most member of the Malappuram-based Panakkad Thangal family, which traditionally has the final say in IUML politics.

He became the president of IUML in 2009, following the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.