Tribal youth hacks leopard to death in ‘self-defence’ in Kerala’s Idukki

A leopard was hacked to death in Kerala’s Idukki district Saturday by a tribal youth, allegedly in self-defence, forest officials said. The incident was reported at Mankulam village which is surrounded by forest tracts. The youth, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital, they said.

According to forest officials, Gopalan, who lives at a tribal settlement at Mankulam, hacked the leopard with a machete-like weapon when the animal attacked him as he was walking to a nearby house. Gopalan fell on the floor after the leopard pounced on him and mauled him. He then used a machete-like weapon in his possession to counter the attack and inflicted deep wounds on the animal’s head, leading to its death.

Mankulam division forest officer G Jayachandran said, “Prima facie, it appears that the youth killed the leopard in self-defence. So, we are not planning to register any case against him. However, a detailed probe would be held. The leopard is about 20 years old. Villagers had reported its presence over the last two months,” he said.

In January 2021, five people from Mankulam village were arrested on charges of consuming the meat of a leopard which they had trapped and killed. It was reported to be the first such case. Earlier in 2020, a dairy farmer in Munnar had trapped and killed another leopard after the animal killed his cow.