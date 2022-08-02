Kerala: IAS officer facing trial transferred

August 2, 2022 1:16:23 am
The Kerala government on Monday transferred IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman as district collector and executive magistrate of Alappuzha, apparently under pressure from protesting organisations.
Venkitaraman, who was made general manager of the State Civil Supplies Corporation, will be replaced as new district collector by V R Krishna Teja.
Venkitaraman, who had allegedly caused the death of a journalist in a case of drink driving in 2019, was made the district collector last week. His appointment had sparked widespread protests from various Muslim organisations in Kerala, particularly the pro-CPI(M) Sunni Muslim sect led by prominent scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar.
The deceased, K M Basheer, was the bureau chief of ‘Siraj daily’, a mouthpiece of AP Sunni Muslims in Kerala. Last Saturday, various organisations from the minority community had staged a protest march to the State Secretariat and all district collectorates, demanding that Venkitaraman be removed as Alappuzha district collector.
The Alappuzha unit of opposition Congress had decided to boycott Venkitaraman, who is facing trial in the 2019 road accident in which Basheer was killed.
Following the accident, the IAS officer was suspended, but was reinstated in March 2020.
