Kerala: IAS officer back in GAD, Governor says aim wasn’t to punish or harass

The Kerala government on Tuesday reinstated senior IAS officer, K R Jyothilal as principal secretary of the general administration department (GAD), nearly two months after being removed from the post after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed displeasure over the officer writing a dissent letter to the Raj Bhavan for appointing a BJP leader as Khan’s Additional Personal Assistant.

Jyothilal, who is presently the principal secretary of the Transport Department, was given the full additional charge of GAD, the government has said in an order.

Reacting to the government order reinstating Jyothilal to the GAD, Khan said, “It was perfectly fine… There is no problem. Position has been explained to me. The purpose was not to harass or punish somebody. The purpose is only to take notice of the fact that all should behave within the boundaries,’’ he told the media.