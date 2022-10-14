scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Kerala human sacrifice: CPI(M) says accused are not its active members

Three persons -- Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist and his wife Laila (59), along with prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52), were arrested after details of the gruesome murders came out on October 11.

CPI(M) District Secretary K P Udayabhanu. (Photo:Facebook/KP Udayabhanu)

The ruling CPI(M) has denied reports that two of the three accused in the human sacrifice case are its active members, terming them as “baseless.” CPI(M) District Secretary K P Udayabhanu said the couple, accused in the double murder case, are not party members nor do they have any post in the party or its associated organisations.

“The reports that the accused in the double murder case are active members of the CPI(M) are baseless. They are not party members nor do they have any responsibility in the party or in any of its associated organisations as claimed by the media houses,” Udayabhanu said in a statement on Thursday.

Hours after the news of the double murder at Elanthoor near here came out, the Congress and the BJP attacked the ruling CPI(M).

Without directly mentioning media reports that Singh was a local activist of the CPI(M), Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D
Satheesan had said it was significant that one of the killers was an active worker of a political party, which claims to be progressive.

State BJP chief K Surendran had alleged that one of the killers was a CPI (M) activist and there was also the intervention of radical religious groups in the crime.

“The accused is said to have held significant posts in the Marxist party in the area. As per the local information, he is currently holding the charge of the party’s ‘karshaka sangham’. You can also see his Facebook posts praising Chief Minister Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George during their poll victories,” Surendran had claimed.

The CPI(M) said it was a fake propaganda spread by the BJP and the Congress to tarnish the image of the party which is in the forefront fighting against irrational beliefs and superstitious practices.

Udayabhanu said it was the CPI(M) which first sought stern action against the culprits in the case.

Two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district.

The hapless women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets, were allegedly butchered by the accused to settle the financial issues of the accused couple and bring prosperity in their life, police had said.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:55:16 am
