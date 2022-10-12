Kerala human sacrifice case: Three accused remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

A magistrate’s court in Kerala’s Kochi Wednesday remanded in judicial custody the three people arrested in connection with the brutal killings of two women as part of ‘ritualistic human sacrifice for financial prosperity’. The court said the three will remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

The police had arrested healer and masseur Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila, and restaurant owner Muhammed Shafi alias Rasheed Tuesday in connection with the killings of two women Rosly, 49, and Padmam, 52, who had been missing.

The police would now move the court seeking custody of the arrested people.

In the remand report submitted to the court, the police said the murders were committed for appeasing the goddess and for financial prosperity. Shafi had lured the women for sex work offering Rs 10 lakh each, it said. Both victims were subjected to torture before they were beheaded, it added.

The report also said Rosly was beheaded by Laila, the second accused in the case, while Padmam was killed by Shafi. According to the report, Rosly’s breasts were chopped off after she was killed. The women’s bodies were cut into several pieces before being dumped into pits near Singh’s house at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

The two women, both residents of the Ernakulam district in Kerala, sold lottery tickets for a living. They also frequented the same low-cost restaurant in Kochi, until they went missing—Rosly on June 6, and Padmam on September 26. The police suspect that the women were killed within 24 hours after they went missing from Ernakulam.

The killings came to light when the police were probing a missing person case, filed by Padmam’s family. Originally from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, Padmam had been living in Kochi. Her family filed a police complaint on September 27, a day after she went missing. The police found that Padmam had been in touch with Shafi, who was earlier named in several criminal cases including drug peddling, assaults and rape, after analysing call records.

Shafi was then taken into custody. The police found that Shafi had created a fake Facebook account, as ‘Sreedevi’, earlier this year, and put out a post offering puja services for increasing financial wealth.

Shafi, according to the police, got in touch with Singh through this fake Facebook account, and told him that he knew a black magic practitioner who could offer solutions to make him rich. He then visited Singh’s house and presented himself as the black magic practitioner, added the police