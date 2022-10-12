Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ accused Shafi a pervert, mutilated victims’ private parts: police

The first accused in Kerala’s human sacrifice case, Muhammed Shafi alias Rasheed, is a sexual pervert and a criminal with a habit of causing injury to the genitals of his female victims, according to police.

Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju said on Wednesday that Shafi had earlier injured the private parts of a 75-year-old woman whom he had raped. He was arrested in the case in 2020. He showed the same perversion towards the two women who were killed allegedly as part of ritualistic human sacrifice, the commissioner said, adding that he would derive pleasure from such perversions.

Though he had dropped out of school in Class 6, Shafi had the ability to conceive a diabolic plan and execute it, according to the commissioner.

Police arrested healer and masseur Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila, and Shafi (52) on Tuesday in connection with the killings of Rosly (49) and Padmam (52), both lottery vendors who had been missing.

The couple belonged to Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district.

Two accused Bhagaval Singh and Laila (Sourced) Two accused Bhagaval Singh and Laila (Sourced)

The victims were trapped by Shafi, who offered them money for acting in a porn video. He had identified them from among lottery vendors who frequented his restaurant in Kochi.

The commissioner said that Shafi created a fake Facebook account in 2019 in the name of “Sreedevi” and posted about offering puja services for increasing wealth. Sixty-year-old Singh fell in love with “Sreedevi’’, who convinced him that a black magic practitioner named Rasheed could bring fortunes for his family. There were frequent communications between “Sreedevi” and Singh over Facebook and later Shafi turned up at the couple’s house as Rasheed, according to police.

Police said they had got leads about the brutal murders while investigating a missing case booked for Padmam, a native of Tamil Nadu, who went missing on September 26. They found CCTV footage from Kochi that showed a woman boarding an SUV, which was later identified as one that used to take Padmam to Pathanamthitta. Call records and mobile tower locations of Padmam’s cell phone also helped police reach Singh’s house at Elanthoor.

For the past three years, Shafi had been constantly in touch with Singh and he took a year to convince the family that “human sacrifice was required to achieve prosperity”, according to police.

Shafi, who had left his home in Idukki at the age of 16, has a family but kept moving from one place to another in Kerala doing sundry jobs. He was a truck driver when he was arrested in the rape case, registered at Ernakulam district’s Puthencruz police station.

The commissioner said police were looking at the financial transactions between Shafi and the couple. Shafi had reportedly pocketed Rs 3 lakh from the couple, he said.