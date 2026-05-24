Kerala Home Minister launches ‘Operation Toofan’ against drugs mafia

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KERALA HOME Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday announced a special drive against drug menace — ‘Operation Toofan, the narco hunt’.
After meeting senior police officers, Chennithala told mediapersons that the drive will commence on June 1, the day schools reopen in Kerala for the next academic session.
“Drug abuse has become a major issue in Kerala and the mafia is exploiting school and college students. We will start the new drive ‘Operation Toofan, the narco hunt’, to uproot the drug mafia. There would be a special drive to find out the source of the drug. A detailed project will be prepared in this regard. The Kerala DGP will be in touch with his counterparts in other states to take action against the inter-state mafia,’’ he said.
The minister said all the police stations in the state would be converted into jana seva kendras. “People who approach the stations will be greeted with good morning (greeting). The complaints will be heard. There would be a change in the approach of police in all stations. The present system of inspectors as SHOs will be reviewed,’’ he said.
Last year, as an Opposition legislator, Chennithala had undertaken a statewide campaign against drugs, dubbed as “walk against drugs”. While serving as the Home Minister in the previous Oommen Chandy government from 2014 to 2016, Chennithala had undertaken a drive ‘Operation Kubera’ against illegal money lending firms.
Referring to the probe against the personal security staff of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala said stern action will be taken once the special investigation team presents its report. One of the first decisions of the V D Satheesan government was to order reinvestigation into the 2024 attack on Youth Congress leaders who had raised black flags against Vijayan Cabinet’s political tour. Vijayan’s personal security officers had allegedly tortured Youth Congress leaders in Alappuzha. Vijayan had then dubbed it “rescue mission”. A court in 2025 ordered a reinvestigation into the attack on the YC leaders, including newly elected Alappuzha legislator A D Thomas. As the previous government did not act upon the court directive, Satheesan reopened the case.
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