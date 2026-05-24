Kerala Home Minister launches ‘Operation Toofan’ against drugs mafia

The minister said all the police stations in the state would be converted into jana seva kendras.

KERALA HOME Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday announced a special drive against drug menace — ‘Operation Toofan, the narco hunt’.

After meeting senior police officers, Chennithala told mediapersons that the drive will commence on June 1, the day schools reopen in Kerala for the next academic session.

“Drug abuse has become a major issue in Kerala and the mafia is exploiting school and college students. We will start the new drive ‘Operation Toofan, the narco hunt’, to uproot the drug mafia. There would be a special drive to find out the source of the drug. A detailed project will be prepared in this regard. The Kerala DGP will be in touch with his counterparts in other states to take action against the inter-state mafia,’’ he said.