Kerala Hindu leaders form body for issues confronting community

Various Hindu ashrams and prominent monks in Kerala have formed the Kerala Dharmacharya Sabha (KDS), a forum to form an authoritative opinion on all issues confronting the community.

A meeting held in Kochi on Saturday was attended by representatives of leading ashrams and institutions. Swami Chidananda Puri of Advaithashramam in Kozhikode was elected the KDS chairman, while Mullappally Krishnan Namboodiri of Tantric Vidya Peedhom in Aluva was elected general secretary. The body has a 23-member executive committee comprising swamis and priests.

Sources at Kerala Hindu Aikyavedi, an umbrella outfit of various Hindu organisations, said the KDS has the backing of the Sangh Parivar.

Namboodiri said, “The sabha would have deliberations on all issues affecting the Hindu community, including issues related to temple rituals, and would have a unified view on them. When issues like the entry of young women at Sabarimala emerges, there should not be different opinions from Hindu acharyas. We have representatives from all leading ashrams and scores of sanyasis have extended support for the initiative.”

A statement about the aims of the sabha said the Hindu family system is the bedrock of social security, which has seen transgressions in the recent past. “Extreme progressivism and anarchism have joined hands to alienate generations from culture. There is a tendency to infiltrate into minds which are culturally vulnerable. The Sabha would have an action plan to instill courage in children and adults to resist such intrusions,” the statement said.

It said the sabha would undertake the task of uniting and leading the Hindu community in an organised manner by ensuring social harmony, irrespective of caste or creed.

Without referring to any incident, the KDS said the need of the hour is to recognise and respond to “atrocities” committed by the government and vested groups against Hindu deities and temples. “Dharmacharya Sabha believes that it is the duty of the Acharyas to empower the society to defeat such injustices…”