Kerala High Court upholds practice of thantri washing feet of priests

A division bench of Kerala high court on Wednesday upheld the practice of thantri (temple head priest) washing the feet of 12 poojaries (priests) of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Thripunithura, near Kochi.

The temple is governed by the Cochin Devaswom Board, controlled by the state government.

Last month, the bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar had initiated a suo motu case following a news report in that as part of a ritual, devotees are made to wash the feet of 12 Brahmins as atonement for sins. The board and the temple had submitted to the court that it is not devotees, but the thantri, who washes the feet of 12 poojaries.

On Wednesday, the bench said, “… It is not within the jurisdiction of this Court to dictate or to prescribe or restrain the religious practices and pujas to be performed in temple.”