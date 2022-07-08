Sexual relationship between two willing adults cannot be rape under Section 376: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court Friday observed that a sexual relationship between two willing adult partners will not amount to rape coming within the purview of section 376 of the IPC, unless the consent for sex was obtained by a fraudulent act or misrepresentation.

The bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the observation while granting bail to advocate Navaneeth N Nath, 29, who was arrested last month alleging that he had raped a woman lawyer at various places after promising to marry her and thereafter backed out from the promise and decided to marry another woman.

The prosecution alleged that on coming to know about the proposed marriage, the victim attempted to commit suicide. Nath is a standing counsel of the Central Government in the High Court. The lawyer was arrested under sections 376(2)(n) and 313 of IPC on June 23.

The court said, “Even if a sexual relationship between two willing partners does not culminate in marriage, still the same will not amount to rape, in the absence of any factor that vitiates the consent for sex. A subsequent refusal to marry or a failure to lead the relationship into a marriage are not factors that are sufficient to constitute rape even if the partners had indulged in a physical relationship.

The court further stated that the sexual relationship between a man and a woman can amount to rape only if it was against her will or without her consent or when consent was obtained by force or fraud’.

The Bench, however, explained that the consent for sex obtained by a promise to marry will amount to rape “only when the promise was given in bad faith or is vitiated by fraud or was not intended to be adhered to at the time of making it”.

“In order to convert a physical relationship between a man and a woman into rape due to the failure to abide by the promise of marriage, it is essential that the decision of the woman to engage in the sexual act must be based on the promise of marriage. To establish a false promise, the maker of the promise should have had no intention to uphold his word at the time of making it and the said promise should have induced the woman to submit herself to the physical relationship. There must be a direct nexus between the physical union and the promise of marriage,’’ said the judge.

It was further submitted that the petitioner had induced the victim into a physical relationship and after promising to marry her, continued the heinous crime for the past four years.