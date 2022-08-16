scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Kerala HC refuses to stay ED summons to KIIFB

KIIFB had argued that the ED summons was issued with mala fide intention and to obstruct the functioning of the statutory body, which is funding several infrastructure development projects in Kerala

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 16, 2022 12:37:46 pm
Kerala High Court (File Photo)

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the state government agency for mobilising funds for infrastructure projects, on charges of alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

Objecting to the KIIFB demand challenging the ED summons saying that the agency had no jurisdiction to look into the alleged FEMA violations, the ED sought more time to furnish a detailed reply, and the court posted the petition to September 2.

The ED had earlier registered a case against KIIFB and notices had been served to its officials and former finance minister Thomas Isaac, who had been the ex-officio vice-chairman of the state government body. The case is related to alleged FEMA violations in connection with KIIFB raising Rs 2,150 crore masala bonds listed on the London Stock Exchange. The ED has stated that, prima facie, there are FEMA violations.

Last week, KIIFB had approached the high court, challenging the summons, and had argued that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the only government agency to look into FEMA violations. The petition was moved by KIIFB CEO K M Abraham and joint fund manager Ani Jula Thomas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

KIIFB had argued that the ED summons was issued with mala fide intention and to obstruct the functioning of the statutory body, which is funding several infrastructure development projects in the state.

The Kerala High Court last Thursday had asked the ED to explain why it had sought details of personal assets of former minister Thomas Isaac “at the preliminary stage itself”, in its probe into alleged FEMA violations at KIIFB.

The bench of Justice V G Arun made the oral observations while considering a petition moved by Isaac against the ED summons to him regarding the central agency’s probe into alleged violations of financial dealings at the board.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:37:46 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained

Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons
Nude photoshoot row

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Bilkis Bano case

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement