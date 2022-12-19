Kerala High Court raps state govt for ‘callous attitude’ in recovering hartal damage from PFI

The Kerala High Court Monday came down heavily on the state government for the delay in realisation of Rs 5.20 crore from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office-bearers towards the damage caused by the outfit’s flash hartal on September 23 to protest against the nationwide raid on its premises and functionaries.

The court directed that the additional chief secretary, home department, should be personally present before it on December 23, along with a sworn affidavit detailing the time frame within which the directions issued towards the recovery of the amount would be completed.

The PFI had unleashed widespread violence and vandalised public property across the state in protest against the raid, which was held a week before the outfit was banned. The high court had then suo motu initiated contempt proceedings against the PFI and its office-bearers. That apart, aggrieved parties, including Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries, had also moved the high court, which later directed the government to recover the damages from the organisation and its office-bearers.

The bench of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, in his order Monday, said the state government had done nothing substantial towards complying with its earlier order to take steps towards the realisation of Rs 5.20 crore, by invoking the provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act to proceed against the PFI and its office-bearers.

On November 8, the government told the high court that proper directions had been given to the revenue department for initiating recovery proceedings after receipt of the assessment of properties/assets of respondents and that the recovery action would be taken within a month.

When the matter came up before the court on Monday, the home department, in an affidavit, said that the revenue department had already issued directions to all 14 district collectors to identify the movable and immovable properties of the respondents urgently.

Further, a requisition authority has to be appointed and it has to submit requisitions to the district collectors. The revenue department informed that it was unfeasible to complete the above procedure within a short period of one month, said the affidavit.

Responding to the government’s stand, the court observed, “we find the attitude of the state government to be wholly unacceptable, and per se disrespectful to the directions of this court. The state government cannot adopt such a callous attitude when called upon to implement the directions of this court, especially in matters of public interest and involving destruction of public property,’’ the court said.

The court made it clear that under no circumstances, the time granted for compliance with the earlier directions would be extended beyond January 31.

After the hartal, the high court noted that the flash strike was against its 2019 order which specified that any such action should not affect the rights of those unaligned with the protesters and must be carried out only after a seven-day notice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Monday refused former PFI chief E Abubacker’s request seeking house arrest on medical grounds. The court, however, allowed his son to accompany him during his appointment at the oncology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) scheduled later this week.