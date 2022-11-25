Promise of marriage to a married woman cannot be basis for a rape case: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court recently, while quashing a rape case against a 25-year-old man, stated that a man’s promise to marry an already married woman would not attract provisions of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath made the observation on November 22 while quashing a rape case registered against 25-year-old Tino Thankachan, a resident of Punaloor in Kollam, under Sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating) and 493 (deceitful inducement to sex) of IPC.

The prosecution’s case stated that Thankachan, after giving false promise of marriage, sexually assaulted a woman, married but separated from husband, on several occasions and thereby committed the offence of rape.

The court, in its verdict, said that the victim had voluntarily had sex with her lover. “She knew pretty well that she cannot enter into a lawful marriage with the petitioner, in as much as she is a married woman. The promise alleged to have been made by the accused to a married woman that he could marry her is a promise which is not enforceable in law. Such an unenforceable and illegal promise cannot be a basis for the prosecution under Section 376 of IPC. Here, no question of promise to marry arises, since the victim is a married woman and she knew that legal marriage with the petitioner was not possible under the law. Hence, I am of the view that the basic ingredients of Section 376 of IPC are not attracted. There is also nothing on record to attract the ingredients of Sections 417 and 493 of the IPC. There are no ingredients to attract the offence of cheating,” the judge said.

The court added that it was evident from the first information statement that the sexual intercourse was consensual in nature. The woman consented for sex persuaded by the promise of marriage given by the petitioner. “It is settled that if a man retracts his promise to marry a woman, consensual sex they had would not constitute an offence of rape under Section 376 of IPC unless it is established that consent for such sexual act was obtained by him, by giving false promise of marriage with no intention of being adhered to and that promise made was false to his knowledge,” the order read.

The accused and the victim met through Facebook in Australia and their relationship developed into a love affair and they decided to marry as well. However, the marriage did not take place. According to the woman, who is listed as a respondent in the petition, she consented to sex on the promise given by the petitioner that he would marry her.