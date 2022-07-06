Hate slogan in Alappuzha rally: Kerala High Court gives bail to 21 PFI workers

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 21 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists arrested in a case of provocative slogans having been raised during a rally in Alappuzha on May 21.

A video of the rally showed a minor boy shouting hate slogan, targeted purportedly at non-Muslims, and people in the rally repeating the slogans.

The prosecution submitted that the accused tried to disrupt harmony, and if such slogans are permitted to be shouted during rallies, they can have serious repercussions. It was submitted that the probe is still on and the second accused in the case is yet to be arrested; the fourth accused has not yet been identified.

Observing that the allegations are serious, the bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, however, said, “…Notwithstanding the serious nature of the allegations, petitioners have been in detention from May 24, while the last arrest was made on June 4. Thus, all petitioners are continuing in detention at least for more than 30 days. The investigation as far as petitioners are concerned are almost complete. Continued detention… will not serve any further purpose, despite two accused remaining at large…”